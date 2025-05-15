Dr. Metje Consulting launches mini backyard solar systems

From pv magazine Germany

Pool, trampoline, a badminton net: Some gardens are so large that they can accommodate all kinds of infrastructure for fun and games. Why not use the space to generate electricity – at least if the roof area is unsuitable or too small?

In Germany, Kiel-based PV developer Dr. Metje Consulting has now launched a mini ground-mounted system for this purpose.

The XXS solar plant is available in two versions: with 12 modules and 5.34 kW of power starting at €5,999 ($6,715.55), and with 21 modules and 9.34 kW of power starting at €8,899. The package includes glass-glass modules from Trina Solar with 22.8% efficiency, a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty, a galvanized steel substructure, and a hybrid inverter from Solax Power with app control. Dr. Metje Consulting also offers an optional battery storage system with a capacity of three, six, or nine kilowatt hours and a wallbox.

According to Dr. Metje Consulting, DIY enthusiasts can install the frame and modules themselves. A specialist electrical company will handle the electrical installation and commissioning. The 5.34 kW system covers an area of ​​6.80 by 3.50 meters. A concrete foundation is not necessary. Delivery is on two to four standard European pallets.

According to the provider, a building permit is not required for garden photovoltaics in most German states. Dr. Metje Consulting plans, builds, and operates solar parks and commercial rooftop systems in Germany and other European countries.