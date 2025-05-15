Tender opens for hybrid solar systems at Sudanese refugee camps

The UNHCR is administering a tender for the provision of solar hybrid systems for five water treatment plants at refugee camps in White Nile State, Sudan.
The chosen applicant will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of the five hybrid systems, alongside a two-year operations and maintenance contract.
The tender details state that the hybrid system will include a solar array, hybrid inverter, battery, surface water pump, and diesel generator.
The prospective applicants must have a minimum of five years of experience working with PV solutions of a minimum 55 kWp and an accumulative capacity of at least 275 kWp of solar projects.
To confirm participation, interested bidders are asked to submit a letter of intention to bid by May 20. A non-mandatory pre-bid site visit is taking place from May 20 to 23. The deadline for expressions of interest is May 30.
