French parliament eases solar mandate for large parking lots

From pv magazine France

France's National Assembly has passed an amendment to Decree No. 2024-1023 that relaxes the mandate for solar installations on parking lots larger than 1,500 square meters. Former Minister of Enterprise Olivia Grégoire submitted the amendment.

The new rules eliminate the obligation by allowing owners of outdoor parking lots over 1,500 square meters to cover at least half the area with either solar canopies, shade-providing trees, or a combination of both.

“This is a common-sense measure, which does not call into question the ambition of the law, but on the contrary facilitates its implementation, consistent with other energy and environmental policy objectives,” the amendment says. “In doing so, it reconciles ecological requirements, energy efficiency, and economic feasibility.”

Prior to the amendment, the decree required car parks larger than 10,000 square meters to install solar carports by July 1, 2026, while those between 1,500 and 10,000 square meters had until July 1, 2028. It also mandated that at least 50% of parking areas, including traffic lanes, be covered with solar shelters or green canopies.

The renewable energy sector quickly reacted and protested.

“As a result, there is no longer any formal obligation to solarize these parking lots, since simply planting trees will be sufficient to comply with the law,” said renewables trade group SER, which is calling for the provision to be removed during parliamentary debate.

Lawyer Arnaud Gossement also criticized the changes, noting that since 2021 the legal framework for solarizing parking lots has shifted repeatedly – through amendments, exemptions, delays, and now near elimination – creating ongoing uncertainty for solar industry stakeholders.

Many PV industry players note that while installing ground-mounted solar panels has become increasingly difficult due to land access, urban planning rules, or environmental concerns, there is still broad public support for solar at existing parking areas. However, many parking lot owners, including large retailers, have resisted using their land for electricity production, citing reasons such as preserving space for future use or avoiding third-party investment.

Solar union Enerplan has called on “parliamentarians to maintain a coherent and stable course on energy policies, one that guarantees a solid path away from fossil fuels.”