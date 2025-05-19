Croatia reaches 1 GW solar milestone

Croatia’s cumulative solar capacity has surpassed 1 GW, according to the Renewable Energy Sources of Croatia Association (RES Croatia). A spokesperson told pv magazine the country recently joined the 1 GW solar club, up from 872 MW at the end of 2024.
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković recently visited the construction site of the Korlat solar plant in Benkovac, southwestern Croatia.
The 99 MW project, which is being built next to an existing 58 MW wind farm, has received financial support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank. China's Norinco International is carrying out the development, with commissioning expected in 2026.
Plenković said the green energy transition is one of the government’s four strategic goals.
“It is extremely important that Croatia strengthens its energy independence, that we have as many renewable energy sources as possible and that in this way we participate in global efforts that are being led with the fundamental goal of reducing negative climate change,” said Plenković.
The prime minister said the Korlat solar plant forms part of the €1.43 billion ($1.6 billion) Croatia is investing in the energy sector.
