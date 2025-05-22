Adani Green, Acme Solar add 300 MW to India PV project pipeline

Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) and Acme Solar have each expanded their solar power portfolios by commissioning new PV projects in India.

AGEL said it has activated an additional 187.5 MW of solar capacity at its Khavda site in the Indian state of Gujarat through its subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven Ltd. The addition lifts AGEL’s total operational renewable capacity to 14,528.4 MW.

Meanwhile, Acme Solar has commissioned an additional 112.5 MW of its 300 MW Sikar PV project in Bikaner, Rajasthan. This follows the earlier commissioning of 52.5 MW in early May, bringing the project's operational capacity to 165 MW.

The remainder is under commissioning. The milestone increases Acme’s total operational capacity from 2,592.5 MW to 2,705 MW. Once fully online, the project is expected to generate 780 million units of clean energy annually. The power will be sold on merchant power exchanges, allocated for optimal commercial use.