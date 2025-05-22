Jinko unveils 520 kWh C&I battery storage system

Jinko ESS has launched a new modular 520 kWh battery energy storage system for commercial and industrial users. The product will be available for global shipment in Q3 2025.

Image: Jinko ESS

Share

From ESS News

Jinko ESS has unveiled its Dolphin 520 kWh commercial and industrial battery energy storage system (BESS), designed to address the complex power needs of factories, business parks, and commercial facilities.

The new system features a high-capacity 314 Ah cell and a precisely configured 520 kWh direct current system. It offers flexible AC output options: 125 kW for four-hour discharge and 250 kW for two-hour discharge via a three-phase four-wire configuration. Jinko says it is engineered to meet the varied demands of industrial operations, peak-valley electricity arbitrage, grid frequency regulation, and microgrid backup scenarios.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Alpha launches residential heating solution combining heat pump, boiler
21 May 2025 The UK-based company said its new hybrid solution includes a stand-alone monobloc air-to-water heat pump with a nominal capacity of up to 16 kW and on...