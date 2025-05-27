India installs 5.93 GW of utility-scale solar in Q1

From pv magazine India

India installed 5.93 GW of utility-scale solar capacity in the January-March 2025 period, marking a 12.2% increase from the previous quarter. Around 1.34 GW of rooftop solar capacity was also added during the same period, according to the “India RE Quarterly Update” for the January-March 2025 period by JMK Research.

India added 16.9 GW of utility-scale solar capacity in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 – up 47% year over year. The country also installed about 5.1 GW of new rooftop solar capacity during the same period, a 72% increase from the previous year.

As of March 31, 2025, Adani led developers by cumulative installed and pipeline capacity across utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid segments at 36.2 GW. ReNew followed with 22.3 GW, then NTPC (16.2 GW), Greenko (15.14 GW), and Avaada (15.13 GW).

JMK Research projected India to add 30.2 GW of new solar capacity in fiscal year 2026, including 21.1 GW from utility-scale projects, 7 GW from rooftop systems, and 2.05 GW from off-grid installations.

Sungrow led the inverter market in January–March 2025 with 9.8 GW shipped in India, followed by Sineng (2.8 GW) and FIMER (1.9 GW).

During the quarter, 12.5 GW of modules were shipped by 24 major players in the Indian market. Waaree led shipments, accounting for about 17.3% of total quarterly volume.

Adani and Waaree more than doubled module exports in the January-March 2025 period compared to the October-December 2024 quarter.

The price of mono-PERC 500 Wp modules stood at INR 15.39 ($0.18)/Wp in the January-March 2025 period, reflecting a 22.14% year-on-year drop.