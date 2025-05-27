New research shows viability of residential ice-source heat pumps

“Ice-source heat pumps can be easily combined with solar power production,” the research's corresponding author, Ramin Mehdipour , told pv magazine. “ The continuous and stable operation of the ice-source heat pump makes it more suitable to PV compared to other heat pumps.”

Ice-source heat pumps could eventually use existing gas pipelines to transport water for the ice-source heat pump's operation. “Our analysis demonstrated that repurposing the existing gas distribution network for water transportation is feasible,” said Mehdipour .

Like geothermal heat pumps, it can be connected to a central heat pump system, where numerous residential units are interconnected. This configuration is said to be particularly beneficial to newly developed areas or potential residential complexes, where dimensions and pipeline layouts for new units can be meticulously planned.

The 7 kW system uses propane (R290) as a refrigerant. It utilizes a compression refrigeration cycle that moves hot compressed gas from the compressor to the condenser, which then releases heat to the heat sink, where it undergoes a phase change and transforms into a liquid, resulting in a temperature decrease. The liquid refrigerant then enters the evaporator, where it absorbs heat from the cold source and evaporates. In the following stage, the evaporated refrigerant returns to the compressor, where it is compressed again to restart the cycle.

In the study “Ice-Source heat pumps: Sustainable heating solutions for urban areas utilizing water and gas networks,” published in Energy and Buildings, the researchers modeled the ice-source heat pump, the dependent heating system, and the building’s thermal load.

They investigated, in particular, the impacts of eliminating natural gas and shifting energy consumption patterns, while taking into account energy consumption and water demand required for heat pump operation. They also assumed that the produced ice slurry is discharged into the drainage and wastewater system by gravity

The analysis showed that the proposed heat pump system utilizing gas piping is “cost-effective” with a coverage of 39.66 % of peak gas consumption energy.

“Challenges may arise in providing services to all subscribers during periods exceeding this limit, but no concerns emerge when consumption is below this line,” the scientists explained. “Solutions, such as energy storage systems during off-peak times, can address consumption surpassing the limit. This method ensures services for at least 39.9 % of existing subscribers during peak times, even in the worst-case scenario.”

They describe the system as particularly suitable for densely populated areas at high latitudes. “While slightly less efficient than water-source systems, ice-source heat pumps reduce water consumption by 37.56 times, with minimal thermal losses, making them highly effective during peak cold periods,” they stated.