Novasys unveils 650 W TOPCon bifacial modules with up to 23.05% efficiency

Novasys Greenergy has released the Lynx Series n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) glass-backsheet bifacial solar modules in power outputs from 600 Wp to 650 Wp and efficiencies between 21.27% and 23.05%.

Image: Novasys Greenergy

From pv magazine India

Novasys Greenergy has introduced its Lynx Series n-type TOPCon glass-backsheet bifacial modules in power outputs from 600 Wp to 650 Wp and efficiencies between 21.27% and 23.05%.

The modules are built with 156 half-cut TOPCon cells based on a 16-busbar design.

Under standard test conditions, the open-circuit voltage is 53.45 V for the 600 Wp panel and 55.69 V for the 650 Wp model. The short-circuit current is 12.90 A and 13.40 A, respectively. Bifacialty factor is 80±5%.

The modules feature an IP68-rated split junction box, 3.2 mm ARC tempered glass on the front side, and an anodized aluminum alloy frame. Pmax temperature coefficient is -0.30%/C.

The modules are designed to withstand extreme wind load of up to 2,400 Pa and snow load of 5,400 Pa.

The modules measure 2,487 x 1,134 x 35 mm and weigh 32±0.5 kg. These come with a 30-year power performance warranty.

