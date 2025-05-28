The Hydrogen Stream: ZeroAvia to build UK hub for HTPEM fuel cells

ZeroAvia has revealed plans to build a manufacturing facility for hydrogen-electric powertrains at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland near Glasgow Airport, complementing its existing Propulsion Center in the US state of Washington. The British-American hydrogen-electric aircraft developer said the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence will support powertrain production and testing, and serve as its main site for manufacturing advanced high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HTPEM) fuel cell stacks and related systems. ZeroAvia added that it has secured nearly 3,000 pre-orders for engines and components, representing more than $10 billion in potential future revenue.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera has opened the first pilot production plant for solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) stacks for high-temperature electrolysis in Arnstadt, Germany, in partnership with Fraunhofer IKTS. Thyssenkrupp Nucera said it will work with Fraunhofer IKTS to scale SOEC technology for industrial green hydrogen production, based on prior development work by the research institute. The pilot plant will initially produce SOEC stacks in small volumes, with a production capacity target of 8 MW per year.

HDF Energy has signed an agreement with Southern Power Corp. (EVNSPC), a subsidiary of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), to jointly explore the development of green hydrogen power projects on remote islands in southern Vietnam. The French hydrogen company said the partnership covers technical and feasibility studies, site identification, coordination with local authorities, and alignment of investment and engineering teams. It also includes knowledge-sharing on hydrogen technologies and applications. HDF proposes a system combining solar parks with green hydrogen storage to deliver 24/7 electricity.

LUT University has completed three new laboratories to study Power-to-X technologies at its Lappeenranta campus in Finland. The laboratories will deal with carbon dioxide recovery and the production of hydrogen and synthetic fuels. “Our experimental research supports the development of P2X business and process efficiency extensively,” said Pertti Kauranen, energy storage professor at LUT University. “We collaborate with Finnish and international component manufacturers, and we are also testing our partner companies’ gauge prototypes.”

The Port of Rotterdam has agreed to jointly develop a liquid hydrogen infrastructure for the maritime sector with Edge Navigation, and has signed a land reservation agreement with HyCC for a plant at the first hydrogen conversion park on the Maasvlakte. The port said it has also signed an agreement with AM Green Group, a green ammonia producer, to strengthen the production and distribution value chain for green fuels and chemicals, including bunker fuel and sustainable aviation fuel, between India, the Netherlands, and Germany via Rotterdam.

Juno Joule Green Energy has agreed to develop a $1.3 billion export-focused green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Andhra Pradesh with Select Energy. The Indian renewable energy company said it will build the plant near Mulapeta port on the country’s east coast. The project will proceed in three phases and target annual production of 180 kilotons of green hydrogen by 2029.