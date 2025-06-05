Involt Energy breaks ground on 1.78 GW n-type TOPCon solar cell factory

From pv magazine India
India-based Involt Energy has announced its foray into solar cell manufacturing with a facility in Rajkot, Gujarat. The company said that the upcoming plant will have an annual production capacity of 1.78 GW and will feature fully automated manufacturing lines equipped with the latest technology in the solar industry.
The facility will adopt n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology to produce high-efficiency solar cells that meet global standards.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the plant was conducted last week, marking the official commencement of this project. The company plans to begin ramp-up by mid 2026 with an additional 3 GW cell line and 3 GW wafer manufacturing facility.
“In the solar sector, we are solely focused on solar cell manufacturing, with plans to begin ramp-up by mid-2026. This marks the first phase of our journey,” Darshit Bhoraniya, the director of Involt Energy, told pv magazine. “In the second phase, we plan to expand with a 3 GW solar cell manufacturing line along with a 3 GW wafer manufacturing facility, further strengthening our position in the solar value chain.”
Involt Energy currently operates in diverse sectors including tiles, silver jewellery, and frozen foods.
