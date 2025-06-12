Solarium Green Energy to restart solar module production with new 1 GW plant

From pv magazine India

Solarium Green Energy will re-enter solar module manufacturing with a fully automated 1 GW production line in Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The rooftop solar solutions supplier had operated a 100 MW polycrystalline module facility, launched in 2018, but shut it down after the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) implemented the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) mandate requiring a minimum module efficiency of 19%.

The new 1 GW facility, with an estimated project capital expenditure of INR 700 million ($8.2 million) plus necessary working capital, will be funded with a debt-to-equity ratio of 3:1. It is scheduled to begin commercial operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025-26.

Solarium said the backward integration is part of its strategy to reduce project costs. In engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, solar modules typically account for 50% to 60% of total project cost. By establishing an in-house manufacturing facility, the company aims to reduce cost volatility, accelerate project execution, secure its supply chain, and improve margins.

The facility will produce crystalline silicon solar modules using advanced technologies such as tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells, half-cut cells, and bifacial cells. Imported tabber-stringers, laminators, and sun simulators will ensure high-quality output and efficiency.

“We are excited to re-enter the manufacturing space and are confident of the synergy this module manufacturing will bring to our supply chain,” said Ankit Garg, chairman and managing director of Solarium. “There are three key components in a solar plant: solar module, inverter and structure. At 85% plant utilization, the plant can generate revenue of more than [INR 10 billion] annually if modules are sold in the market. With captive consumption of modules, by eliminating third-party markups, we expect the gross margin to improve by 5% to 8% in projects where these modules will be used.”

Solarium is also entering structure manufacturing – one of the three core components of a solar plant – at its existing facility in Bavla, Gujarat. This move will further enhance execution capabilities and shorten project timelines. As part of its integrated strategy, Solarium recently announced a collaboration with WattPower Systems to expand distribution of high-quality solar inverters across Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The Ahmedabad facility aims to mitigate supply chain risks from trade disruptions, geopolitical uncertainties, and price volatility. Any additional capacity beyond captive consumption will be sold to other EPC players and the B2B segment.

Founded in 2018, Solarium provides turnkey solar solutions, including design, engineering, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and full-scale operation and maintenance (O&M). The company offers solar products such as PV modules, inverters, and Availability Based Tariff (ABT) meters. It has executed more than 65 MW of projects across over 18,000 homes via an in-house sales team and more than 350 channel partners. It also serves commercial, industrial, and government clients, with more than 35 MW of rooftop projects and 30 MW of ground-mounted projects completed.