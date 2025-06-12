Utrecht energizes vehicle-to-grid car sharing service

The Dutch city of Utrecht has introduced Europe’s first V2G car-sharing service.

The initiative is a collaboration between car manufacturer Renault, smart charging solutions provider We Drive Solar and the country’s leading car sharing platform MyWheels that was first announced last November.

The roll out sees 50 Renault 5 E-Tech electric cars now available via a car sharing service managed by MyWheels. The vehicles use V2G bidirectional charging technology developed by Mobilize, Renault Group’s brand dedicated to new mobilities. It is the first time technology has been made available for public infrastructure, provided by We Drive Solar.

Utrecht enjoys a high penetration of solar, with 35% of its roofs currently equipped with solar panels, but the high usage of renewables can present challenges for the grid during peak times. V2G technology is considered a key solution to managing electricity grids that deal with fluctuations in energy generation and consumption.

A statement from the companies says the fleet will later expand with other E-Tech electric models. There are plans to supply 500 bidirectional cars that together will be capable of delivering 10% of the flexibility required in the Utrecht region to balance solar- and wind-generated electricity during peak times.

“This initiative clearly demonstrates that a thriving V2G ecosystem can only be achieved through the seamless collaboration of multiple players, from vehicle manufacturers and charging infrastructure providers to energy companies and local authorities,” the statement from the companies continued.

Jérôme Faton, Mobilize Energy Director, said that to unlock the full potential of V2G, existing barriers including fiscal rules, grid fees and certification processes need to be broken down. “With the right alignment, V2G can become a cornerstone of tomorrow’s grid,” Faton added.