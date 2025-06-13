DEWA’s Mohammed bin Rashid solar park capacity hits 3.8 GW

The cumulative capacity of Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, billed as the largest single-site solar park in the world, has reached 3.86 GW, according to an update from DEWA.

Since the start of the year, DEWA has added 800 MW of solar to the project. Its cumulative capacity now accounts for 21.5% of the public infrastructure company’s total energy production capacity.

The first phase of the solar park, which incorporates both ground-mounted solar and concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies, was commissioned in October 2013. Work is currently underway on completing the site’s sixth phase, which will add a total of 1.8 GW of solar capacity.

In February, DEWA issued a call for developers to assist with the seventh phase of the project on an independent power producer (IPP) basis. The tendered PV facility will have a capacity ranging from 1.6 GW to 2 GW and will be connected to 1 GW of battery capacity, providing six hours of storage. Once complete, it will be one of the largest solar-plus-storage projects in the world.

In April, DEWA Managing Director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer announced that 47 global companies had expressed interest in developing the next phase.

By the end of the decade, the solar park’s capacity is on track to reach 7.26 GW, Al Tayer added, which would represent more than one-third of DEWA’s energy mix. The figure is up from an initial target of 5 GW.