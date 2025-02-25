Dubai issues tender for 7th phase of giant solar park

DEWA has launched a tender for the construction of the seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
The tendered PV facility will have a capacity ranging from 1.6 GW to 2 GW and will be connected to 1 GW of battery capacity, which would be enough to provide six hours of storage.
DEWA said the project will be developed on an independent power project (IPP) basis. The selected developer will secure a long-term power purchase agreement. Developers have until March 25 to express their interest.
DEWA is now in the process of selecting the winners of the sixth phase of the project. The fifth phase of the 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has a capacity of 900 MW and is currently under construction.
By October 2022, the Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park had 1.83 GW of operational PV capacity. This included the 13 MW first phase, 200 MW second stage, the 800 MW third phase. Parts of the fourth and fifth phases are still under development.
