Ahaan Solar to start 600 MW TOPCon module factory by mid-2025

Ahaan Solar, part of Airox Nigen Equipments, plans to start production from the first 600 MW phase of its 2 GW solar module factory in Haryana, India, by mid-2025. The facility will use tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology to produce high-efficiency modules for domestic and export markets.

Image: Kushagra Dhall, Unsplash

From pv magazine India

Ahaan Solar , the solar energy division of Airox Nigen Equipments, expects to begin production from the initial 600 MW phase of its planned 2 GW solar module manufacturing facility by mid-2025. The factory is being developed at a 17-acre renewable energy park in Haryana, India.

The facility will use advanced TOPCon technology to produce high-efficiency solar modules for both domestic and international markets.

The renewable energy park will also house Airox Nigen’s 3 GW Aspire Hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturing plant, reinforcing the company’s integrated approach to clean energy solutions.

Airox Nigen has delivered over 75 hydrogen projects throughout the world, including key green hydrogen pilot initiatives for major clients such as NPCIL, NTPC, and SJVN.

