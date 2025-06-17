Swiss developer breaks ground on 1.6 GWh redox flow storage project

This is what the Laufenburg Technology Center is supposed to look like. Completion is scheduled for 2028

From ESS News

Flexbase Group has begun construction on what could become one of Europe’s largest flow battery storage installations, breaking ground on an 800 MW/1.6 GWh redox flow system in Laufenburg, Switzerland. The project combines utility-scale storage with an AI data center and district heating network in an ambitious multi-use development.

The Swiss developer started work this month on the technology center following regulatory approval, with commercial operation targeted for summer 2028. The facility will occupy 20,000 square meters at Laufenburg’s grid interconnection hub, which sits at the intersection of Swiss, German and French transmission networks with 41 cross-border lines.

Raphael Schmid, CMO of Flexbase, did not want to say who the supplier of the battery storage system is when asked by pv magazine. The company also keeps the exact investment costs secret. However, a report in the “Badische Zeitung” speaks of a “billion-dollar project”.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.