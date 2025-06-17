Stadium in Austria now hosting Europe’s largest PVT system

From pv magazine Germany

Ferry-Dusika-Hallenstadion, an indoor arena in Vienna, will soon reopen as a new sports stadium following a renovation that included the installation of more than 1,130 PVT hybrid modules from German manufacturer Sunmaxx.

Partner companies Wagner Solar GmbH, Fortuna Solar eG, and FIN – Future is Now Kuster Energielösungen GmbH were responsible for the installation and planning, Sunmaxx said this week.

The PVT system is combined with geothermal energy and brine heat pumps. Once operational, it will provide the building with “efficient, climate-neutral, and cost-effective electricity and heat,” the company stated. The PVT modules are suitable for applications ranging from private homes and industrial process heat to municipal district heating.

Sunmaxx developed its own heat exchanger technology for its hybrid modules to maximize the output of electricity and thermal energy. The project is one of the first large-scale deployments of PVT modules.

“The Vienna Sports Arena impressively demonstrates how the complete decarbonization of buildings can be achieved with PVT and geothermal energy – a significant step not only for the city of Vienna, but for the entire European energy transition,” said Sunmaxx.

Sunmaxx's PVT modules offer an electrical output of 425 W to 440 W. Each module uses 108 monocrystalline half-cells. The company lists the thermal output as 1,200 W in its product documentation. The Sunmaxx PX-1 PVT modules measure 1,725 mm x 1,137 mm x 40 mm and weigh 29 kg.

The German company inaugurated a highly automated 50 MW factory in April 2024 at an existing production site in Ottendorf-Okrilla, near Dresden, Germany.

Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has certified Sunmaxx's PX-1 modules with an overall efficiency of 80%. The modules feature 108 M10-format passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) half-cells.