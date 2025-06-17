Stadium in Austria now hosting Europe’s largest PVT system

From pv magazine Germany
Ferry-Dusika-Hallenstadion, an indoor arena in Vienna, will soon reopen as a new sports stadium following a renovation that included the installation of more than 1,130 PVT hybrid modules from German manufacturer Sunmaxx.
Partner companies Wagner Solar GmbH, Fortuna Solar eG, and FIN – Future is Now Kuster Energielösungen GmbH were responsible for the installation and planning, Sunmaxx said this week.
The PVT system is combined with geothermal energy and brine heat pumps. Once operational, it will provide the building with “efficient, climate-neutral, and cost-effective electricity and heat,” the company stated. The PVT modules are suitable for applications ranging from private homes and industrial process heat to municipal district heating.
Sunmaxx developed its own heat exchanger technology for its hybrid modules to maximize the output of electricity and thermal energy. The project is one of the first large-scale deployments of PVT modules.
“The Vienna Sports Arena impressively demonstrates how the complete decarbonization of buildings can be achieved with PVT and geothermal energy – a significant step not only for the city of Vienna, but for the entire European energy transition,” said Sunmaxx.
Sunmaxx's PVT modules offer an electrical output of 425 W to 440 W. Each module uses 108 monocrystalline half-cells. The company lists the thermal output as 1,200 W in its product documentation. The Sunmaxx PX-1 PVT modules measure 1,725 mm x 1,137 mm x 40 mm and weigh 29 kg.
The German company inaugurated a highly automated 50 MW factory in April 2024 at an existing production site in Ottendorf-Okrilla, near Dresden, Germany.
Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has certified Sunmaxx's PX-1 modules with an overall efficiency of 80%. The modules feature 108 M10-format passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) half-cells.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.