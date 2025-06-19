New SWIR line-scan camera for silicon PV quality control

New Imaging Technologies (NIT), a subsidiary of French defense and aerospace infrared imaging specialist Lynred, has launched LiSaSWIR, a new high-speed short-wave infrared (SWIR) line-by-line scanning camera suitable for quality inspection of silicon wafers and solar PV panels.
The LiSaSWIR has a resolution of 2048 x 1 pixel with 8µm pixel pitch, a frame rate of over 80kHz full frame and a read-out noise of 90e-. The spectral response is in the 9 μm to 1.7 μm range. It is based on an internally supplied indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) line scan array sensor.
“This industrial sensor and camera will provide a high-definition and high-performance inspection solution to our customers at a price point that will enable new breakthrough applications,” François Coursaget, General Manager of NIT, said in a statement.
The speed and sensitivity of the LiSaSWIR camera reportedly help optimize overall production efficiency, according to the manufacturer.
The product has a compact form factor, designed for integration into industrial inspection systems. For example, it is optimized for a standard 1.1″ (27.9 mm) optical lens format and it is compliant with the generic camera programming interfaces GenICam and GenCP.
The manufacturer claims low cost-per-pixel, best-in-class readout noise, ultra-short integration times, and a high operational speed.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.