Bangladesh begins solar module exports

Bangladesh, previously a sole importer, has begun exporting photovoltaic modules, with the first consignment shipped to the United States this week in a 40-foot container.

Dhaka-based solar module maker Radiant Alliance said it sent its first consignment to US-based CleanGrid Incorporation, which ordered a total of 64.60 MW.

Radiant Alliance assembled the 100 W and 200 W PERC and TOPCon modules at its 600 MW factory in Ashulia, near Dhaka. The factory can produce modules ranging in size from 50 W to 700 W. The solar cells were sourced from unspecified manufacturers in Laos and Indonesia.

Radiant Alliance said it is also in talks with two other clients in the United States for 600 MW to 700 MW of modules for 2026.

“We are exploring the African market as well,” Masudur Rahim, CEO of Radiant Alliance Limited, told pv magazine. “As the world embraces sustainable alternatives, Radiant Alliance Limited is proud to lead the way in bringing ‘Made in Bangladesh’ solar technology to the international stage.”

Dipal C Barua, former president of the Bangladesh Sustainable and Renewable Energy Association (BSREA), said exporting solar modules to the United States is a big achievement for a country that had long been totally import-dependent.

He added, however, that Bangladesh meets the majority of its module needs by importing from China.

Bangladesh now has a capacity to generate 1,550 MW of electricity from renewable sources, of which 1,256 MW comes from solar alone.