French Parliament rejects proposal for moratorium on solar and wind

France's National Assembly has rejected today an amendment proposed by right-wing parties that proposed the introduction of a moratorium on solar and wind power projects.

The majority of the assembly voted against the proposal, which had been approved a week earlier by a small portion of the Parliament.

The final approval of the amendment would have meant halting all proceedings for the authorization of large-scale wind and solar power facilities.

The Minister for Ecological Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, said on Sunday that the moratorium on wind and photovoltaic energy would have been “unreasonable” and called for “responsibility” from MPs in the further examination of the text on France's energy future.

The French government already introduced a moratorium on wind and solar in 2010. It led to the almost complete shutdown of the solar feed-in tariff scheme, disrupted the solar industry and eliminated 20,000 jobs in the photovoltaic sector.