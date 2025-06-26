Italy extends construction deadline for agrivoltaic tender

From pv magazine Italy
The Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MASE) has granted more time for plant construction to the 1.5 GW of projects selected in the country’s first utility-scale agrivoltaics tender.
The decision followed reports from several developers who said they could not meet the initial June 30, 2025, deadline set by the government.
The new deadline is June 30, 2026. Grid connection must be completed within 18 months after construction ends.
The new provisions, outlined in a decree issued on June 24 and published on June 25, also apply to projects submitted before the decree entered into force.
Italy’s energy agency GSE awarded 1.5 GW of capacity in the tender, after reviewing 643 bids totaling 1.7 GW.
The selected projects include 270 MW for European Energy, a 62 MW Repower array in Sicily, and a 73 MW Next Energy Capital installation in Campania. Other major recipients include Solarig with 122 MW, Photosol with 55 MW, and DCH Di Carlo Holding with more than 140 MW, ranking just behind European Energy.
Most projects were submitted by agricultural companies. All eligible projects received incentives, as the tender did not reach its maximum quota. Discounts on ceiling prices ranged from 9.18% to 53%, with larger projects benefiting from economies of scale.
The ceiling price was set at €0.093/kWh for projects up to 300 kW and €0.085/kWh for larger installations.
Most projects are located in southern Italy, with additional sites in Lazio and Emilia-Romagna in central and northern regions.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.