Italy extends construction deadline for agrivoltaic tender

From pv magazine Italy

The Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MASE) has granted more time for plant construction to the 1.5 GW of projects selected in the country’s first utility-scale agrivoltaics tender.

The decision followed reports from several developers who said they could not meet the initial June 30, 2025, deadline set by the government.

The new deadline is June 30, 2026. Grid connection must be completed within 18 months after construction ends.

The new provisions, outlined in a decree issued on June 24 and published on June 25, also apply to projects submitted before the decree entered into force.

Italy’s energy agency GSE awarded 1.5 GW of capacity in the tender, after reviewing 643 bids totaling 1.7 GW.

The selected projects include 270 MW for European Energy, a 62 MW Repower array in Sicily, and a 73 MW Next Energy Capital installation in Campania. Other major recipients include Solarig with 122 MW, Photosol with 55 MW, and DCH Di Carlo Holding with more than 140 MW, ranking just behind European Energy.

Most projects were submitted by agricultural companies. All eligible projects received incentives, as the tender did not reach its maximum quota. Discounts on ceiling prices ranged from 9.18% to 53%, with larger projects benefiting from economies of scale.

The ceiling price was set at €0.093/kWh for projects up to 300 kW and €0.085/kWh for larger installations.

Most projects are located in southern Italy, with additional sites in Lazio and Emilia-Romagna in central and northern regions.