Germany to introduce new product standard for plug-in solar devices

From pv magazine Germany

The German Commission for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies (DKE) recently published the draft of the product standard DIN VDE V 0126-95 for plug-in solar devices for grid-connected operation and basic safety requirements and tests.

The final product standard for balcony PV systems is expected to be published in the third quarter of 2025. It is aimed at manufacturers and suppliers, which will then know which technical requirements they must meet. Testing facilities could, in turn, use the standard to assess safety.

So far, so good. However, the DKE also points out that there is a standardization project underway at the international level. This project could establish regulations for the installation of plug-in solar devices that contradict the German standard. The procedure at the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) for the installation standard IEC 60364-7-751 provides further specifications of requirements for low-voltage power generation systems. As early as 2008, the international standard IEC 60364-5-55, Section 551.7.2, contained a regulation prohibiting the connection of power generation units to final circuits via conventional plug-in devices, according to information from the DKE. This is intended to prevent safety risks such as overloading or inadequate protection against electric shock. The current IEC draft now includes a formulation stating that no power generation units may be connected to existing final circuits.

“The responsible committee of the DKE views this IEC determination critically and will argue accordingly,” the commission stated. It also pointed out that although the IEC standards are internationally recognized standards that member states such as Germany can adopt, they are “not necessarily binding.”

“In Germany, IEC standards are often converted into national standards (DIN IEC) and incorporated into the VDE regulations, whereby adaptations to national circumstances are possible,” the DKE said.

For example, an IEC standard such as IEC 60364-7-751, which describes the connection of power generation units to the low-voltage grid, could influence the German installation standard DIN VDE 0100-551 and thus also the purely national pre-standard DIN VDE V 0100-551-1, as these regulate the connection. However, this would not automatically render the product standard DIN VDE V 0126-95 obsolete. It focuses on the technical requirements for the devices, i.e., inverters, plugs, and safety mechanisms, but not primarily on the connection to final circuits. Furthermore, changes to the IEC standard are also conceivable.

Criticism from the Industry

The industry has also criticized the draft IEC standard. “At Zendure, we strongly reject the proposed changes to the draft IEC standard 60364-7-751, which would require balcony power plants to be installed on their own, separately fused circuit,” said Zendure CEO Bryan Liu. The provider fears this will slow down the energy transition, as it would make the previously simple application and installation of plug-in solar devices significantly more difficult and expensive. “Requiring professional installation would not only significantly increase costs, but would also exclude many user groups, such as tenants and people with lower incomes,” Liu continued. He therefore also welcomed the statements from the DKE, which has expressed its concerns and plans to argue against the IEC draft. “Although it is still unclear whether and how the IEC draft will be adopted in Germany, we would like to call on all parties involved to reconsider this draft and revise it so that it supports an inclusive and citizen-driven energy system,” Liu added.