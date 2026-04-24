UK solar generation hits record 15 GW as gas falls to historic low

British solar generation exceeded 15 GW for the first time on April 23, according to National Energy System Operator (NESO) data.

Historic generation data available through NESO’s GB Generation mix dashboard show 15,147 MW of solar generation at 11:30 am on April 23. It was the first time 15 GW was breached in the data series which records generation at half-hourly intervals dating back to 2009. Solar output then peaked at midday with 15,158 MW recorded, representing 42% of the 36.4 GW total generation mix.

The new solar generation record was one of the highlights in a strong week for UK renewables, which also saw Great Britain’s electricity grid set a new zero-carbon record. NESO ran the transmission network with a record high of 98.8% zero carbon sourced between 15:30 and 16:00 on April 22, surpassing the previous record set on April 1. Generation form gas-fired plants hit a historic low, accounting for just 1.2% of the energy mix at transmission and distribution levels, according to the grid operator.

Solar’s record breaking April comes as NESO prepares for a summer of low electricity demand, partly driven by increased solar deployment. Periods of surplus electricity have become more common on Great Britain’s electricity grid, a phenomenon that is increasingly driven by weather patterns according to NESO. Solar irradiance is the main driver, according to the grid operator’s recent Summer Outlook report, overtaking low consumer use and wind generation.

In response, NESO has announced it will update its Demand Flexibility Service that rewards consumers and businesses for increasing electricity use during periods of excess supply.

NESO’s Demand Flexibility Service operates as a merit-based auction which is used to secure additional electricity during times of high demand. For summer 2026, the grid operator will turn this into a bi-directional service by introducing the ability to increase demand. Further changes to the service design will include lowering capacity thresholds and other rules, allowing smaller generators and renewable assets to participate.

Households and businesses will be able to participate in the flexibility market via energy suppliers and third-party apps. The grid operator said it expects its expanded demand-side options will complement its existing balancing services, such as the Balancing Mechanism market.

Matt Parry, head of energy demand and power at UK renewable association REA, welcomed the new records. However, the renewables industry association also called for the UK government to do more. The REA wants further deployment supported via a salary sacrifice scheme for household energy upgrades similar to support for electric vehicles.

The UK salary sacrifice scheme for electric vehicles allows employees to lease a new electric car via their gross salary, reducing income tax contributions in the process.

Parry said the REA also encourages additional demand-side flexibility and called for the government to ensure its forthcoming, eighth-round contracts-for-difference auction is “heavily frontloaded” with quick-to-market renewables, such as commercial solar. “By cementing the UK's focus on additional renewable capacity, the UK can permanently break the link between international gas prices and electricity,” Parry said.