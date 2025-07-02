Batteries with 200 Wh/kW solar ratio could ease curtailment in Spain

Researchers say curtailment of solar energy in Spain over the past two years has significant energy and economic impacts, but battery storage can help mitigate the problem. They calculated its effect on levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and net present value (NPV).

Image: Iberdrola

From ESS News

Academics at the Sapienza University of Rome and the University of Jaén have studied the energy and economic implications of the curtailment of solar electricity in Spain since the first known incident, in April 2022.

The researchers concluded the losses to NPV, and rise in LCOE caused by curtailment would justify the installation of batteries with up to around 200 Wh of storage capacity for each kilowatt of solar generation capacity.

That would enable solar arrays to recover up to 80% of the curtailed energy and would justify capital expenditure of up to €47 ($55)/kW. Larger batteries would recover more potential excess electricity but their significant cost increases would not be justified if they were to be used solely to mitigate curtailment.

