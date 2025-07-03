Indian state utility THDCIL to supply 184 MW from variable-speed hydro plant

From pv magazine India
State-run hydropower company THDCIL has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and power purchase agreement (PPA) with the government of Gujarat and GUVNL for 184.08 MW of clean power from India’s first variable-speed pumped storage project at Tehri, Uttarakhand.
The agreement aims to support Gujarat’s rising peak-hour electricity demand while enabling seamless integration of renewable energy into the grid.
“This agreement reinforces THDCIL’s commitment to accelerating the energy transition through advanced hydropower solutions,” said R.K. Vishnoi, chairman and managing director of THDCIL. “The variable-speed PSP at Tehri offers Gujarat a reliable, flexible, and green energy source for its dynamic load requirements.”
Sipan Kumar Garg, director of finance at THDCIL, described the agreement as a strategic step toward delivering commercially viable clean energy. He said the company remains committed to sustainable growth and innovation in power generation.
The MoU and PPA are aligned with the government of India’s broader vision to promote pumped storage as a key enabler of flexible generation and grid stability, amid rising renewable penetration and variable demand patterns.
