How community solar is impacted by the One Big Beautiful Bill

Community solar projects, like this one in Massachusetts, are expected to grow in scale by 8% per year from next year, adding up to 14 GW of generation capacity across the US by 2028.

From pv magazine USA

In the wake of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, developers are working to ensure their projects are developed under the tightened timeline to qualify for the tax credit. A failure to do so means the project’s financials are less likely to pencil in.

President Donald Trump’s executive order earlier this week directed the Treasury to apply tighter restrictions to 45Y production tax credit and 45E investment tax credit for solar and wind projects.

Most notably, however, the executive order tightened the legislation’s “beginning of construction” language, requiring a “substantial portion” of a project to be built within 12 months. The order did not specify what level of progression qualifies as “substantial.”

The two foremost federal incentives that support community solar, 45Y production tax credit and 45E investment tax credit are going to be eliminated by projects not placed in service by the end of 2027.

Community solar projects usually have more complex logistics and stakeholders than residential projects. Duncan, Weinberg, Genzer & Pembroke advised that developers moving quickly to get their projects developed in time to qualify for tax credits should pause to assess their pipeline and prioritize the projects that they are most confident will reach completion. This will help prevent projects in the pipeline from collectively dragging by a developer focused on too many projects at once.

Developers can also focus on vetting their supply chains to comply with foreign entity restrictions.

Moving forward, less community solar projects will be financially viable to develop. However, community solar is not at a loss, and strategic developers can remain viable if they make calculated moves.

State-level support

State policy has always been the frontlines for energy, Jeff Cramer, the president and CEO of the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA), told pv magazine USA. “Even with the sunsetting of the tax credits, the energy grid is going to need distributed solar,” he said.

Electricity demand is expected to grow and many states require generation come from renewable energy. About half of U.S. states have renewable portfolio standards (RPS) that require a specified percentage of the electricity utilities sell to come from renewable energy, 15 of which have RPS carve-outs specifically for solar or distributed generation, or both.

“There’s going to be a reckoning, and a lot of people are going to look to distributed solar in particular as the answer because of how quickly it can come online and help the grid,” said Cramer.

Investors are expected to become more selective, prioritizing geographic markets with durable state policies and strong program quality and stability, according to Duncan, Weinberg, Genzer & Pembroke, P.C., a law firm that specializes in legislative services within the energy and utility sector.

Focusing on states with robust community solar legislation helps minimize risk. Illinois, for example, has the highest rated community solar program, according to the Institute for Local Self-Reliance. Other states with strong policies include Colorado, Massachusetts, New York, Maine, California and Minnesota.

States that offer community solar funding include:

Illinois

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

South Carolina

Washington

“States that have made strong commitments to decarbonize their grid will work to do what they need to do to make sure that [renewable energy development] continues to happen,” Tom Hunt, CEO of Pivot Energy, told pv magazine.