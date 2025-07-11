‘Inclusion is not a trend, it’s a standard we must build’

When I reflect on gender equality in the solar industry, I see a sector that mirrors many others where technical work, design, and financial management intersect. The biggest barriers are clear. Installation and construction roles remain heavily male-dominated, largely because they’re tied to educational paths traditionally pursued by men. Similarly, financial and contractual management, often linked to top leadership, still tends to skew males due to deeply rooted beliefs about who “should” lead.

That said, in areas like design and support, I believe gender equality is more attainable. In fact, these departments are often where inclusive cultures are beginning to take root. So, to me, the two main roadblocks are the outdated education tracks that feed technical roles and the persistence of traditional gender roles in senior management. Until we challenge both, full equality will remain out of reach.

As a male leader, my journey toward becoming a true ally has been one of continuous unlearning. I was fortunate to grow up with a decent foundation in values of equality and diversity for my time, but looking back, it was incomplete. As I took on more responsibility—both professionally and personally, I realized how much I still needed to unlearn and learn again.

One of the earliest biases I had to confront was the idea of men as protectors of women. It may sound noble, but in practice, it reinforces inequality. I also had to change how I communicated, moving away from the harsh, commanding tone that I once thought was necessary to lead. However, the most significant shift was learning that my view of the world could be incorrect and that growth entails continually questioning what I think I know. Inclusion isn’t a box you check; it’s an ongoing mindset.

Masculinity itself is a powerful influence. Social expectations often prompt us to behave in ways that align with our role, rather than our values. Many of us perform for acceptance, doing what we believe a leader “should” do rather than what’s right. Personally, I’ve tried to resist that pressure. I’ve disagreed, walked away from opportunities, and felt uncomfortable at times. However, it has allowed me to build a business and a life where equality, transparency, trust, and open dialogue are not just goals, but norms.

The most powerful action for equality, I believe, is living in alignment with your values. It’s not always easy, but it’s essential. Inclusion is not a trend, it’s a standard we must build.

While there hasn’t been a single turning point in my awareness of inclusion, two moments shaped my perspective. The first was about 20 years ago when I worked with a colleague who was openly gay. At one point, I asked, naively, why he hadn’t mentioned it earlier. He simply replied, “Have you ever had to declare your sexual orientation to your coworkers?” That hit me hard.

The second moment came during the early days of building my current company. We were in the process of hiring and had narrowed it down to our final candidate, a talented woman who, at the end of the process, shared that she was pregnant. It was a difficult moment. We needed full commitment to grow the business. But her transparency, trust, and honesty outweighed any hesitation. We hired her. She had already shown more commitment than most before even joining.

To other men in leadership wanting to become better allies: take action. Even small steps matter. Doing something, even if imperfect, is far better than doing nothing. Name your fears. You’ll be surprised how much easier it is to move past them. And when you do, you’ll not only improve the environment around you, you’ll feel better about who you are.

For a long-term, systemic change, I want to see more women in leadership roles: CEOs, presidents, and founders. However, I also want to see more women entrepreneurs building businesses around their own ideas. This shift will ripple beyond gender, opening doors for many who face inequality today.

In my experience, women bring a natural strength to leadership: care for people. That doesn’t mean men can’t be empathetic, but women often include relationships and emotional awareness as a central part of their decision-making. That’s incredibly valuable when building a team, nurturing talent, and creating a culture people want to stay in.

For students, especially young women, consider a career in the solar industry. It’s worth it. It offers both personal and professional growth, a wide range of disciplines to explore, and the chance to make a real impact. It’s a sector on the rise, globally connected, and full of opportunities. And it’s improving, slowly but surely, when it comes to inclusion and respect. We’re not there yet, but we’re on the right path. And I hope you’ll be part of shaping what comes next.

An economist with over 20 years of professional experience, Jesús Alijarde holds a master’s degree in leadership and public administration as well as a master’s degree in education. He has developed his professional career across various sectors, including training, rural development, and renewable energy promotion. Since 2020, he is the founder and CEO of IBERSYD, a sustainability consulting company, and is also the founder and CEO of CERFO, European Photovoltaic Recycling Center. He is the President of the Sustainability Committee of the Aragon energy cluster.

Interested in joining other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar+ Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.