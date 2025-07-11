CATL, Sungrow and CRRC Zhuzhou lead Chinese energy storage rankings

From ESS News
China’s top energy storage companies in 2024 have been named by the China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA), which unveiled its annual rankings recently. The rankings, based on shipment volumes and installed capacity, offer a snapshot of the evolving competitive landscape in China’s energy storage sector and its expanding global footprint.
CATL retained its dominance as the leading energy storage technology provider by global battery shipments, excluding backup power applications. Other top performers in this category included EVE, Hithium, BYD, REPT BATTERO, and CALB. CNESA defines energy storage technology providers as companies that independently produce and supply core technologies such as battery cells and physical storage systems.
Top 10 Chinese energy storage technology providers in the 2024 global market
In the backup power battery segment—used primarily for telecom base stations and data centers—Shoto led the field, followed by Narada Power, Gotion High-Tech, Cospowers, and CALB. This category includes both lithium-ion and lead-acid battery technologies.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.