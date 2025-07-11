CATL, Sungrow and CRRC Zhuzhou lead Chinese energy storage rankings

From ESS News

China’s top energy storage companies in 2024 have been named by the China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA), which unveiled its annual rankings recently. The rankings, based on shipment volumes and installed capacity, offer a snapshot of the evolving competitive landscape in China’s energy storage sector and its expanding global footprint.

CATL retained its dominance as the leading energy storage technology provider by global battery shipments, excluding backup power applications. Other top performers in this category included EVE, Hithium, BYD, REPT BATTERO, and CALB. CNESA defines energy storage technology providers as companies that independently produce and supply core technologies such as battery cells and physical storage systems.

Top 10 Chinese energy storage technology providers in the 2024 global market

In the backup power battery segment—used primarily for telecom base stations and data centers—Shoto led the field, followed by Narada Power, Gotion High-Tech, Cospowers, and CALB. This category includes both lithium-ion and lead-acid battery technologies.

