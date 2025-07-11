Solar becomes EU’s largest power source in June

Solar accounted for 22.1% of electricity generation in the European Union in June, as 13 member states set new records for the share of solar in their national power mixes.



Solar became the EU’s largest source of electricity for the first time ever in June, according to a new report from energy think tank Ember.

Ember found solar’s share of electricity generation last month reached 22.1%, followed by nuclear (21.8%) and wind (15.8%) energy.

The 45.4 TWh of solar generated last month is an increase of 22% on the amount of solar produced in June 2024 and comes as thirteen EU countries set new records for the share of solar in their electricity generation mix.

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden all saw solar reach its highest share of electricity generation to date in June.

The Netherlands recorded the highest share of solar in its electricity generation, at over 40%, followed by Germany and Greece, where the share was over one third. In Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Romania and Slovenia, the share of solar in electricity generation was over 20% for the first time.

Ember’s report says June’s record month for solar was down to continuing installations in recent years and stretches of hot and sunny weather across the month. Chris Rosslowe, Senior Energy Analyst at Ember, commented that Europe is becoming a “solar powerhouse”.

“The growth of low-cost renewables is gradually getting Europe’s energy system off the rollercoaster of fossil energy prices,” Rosslowe added. “The big opportunity now comes from adding battery storage and flexibility to extend the use of renewable power into mornings and evenings, where fossil fuels still set high power prices.”

Earlier this week, a separate report from Ember concluded that record levels of solar generation across the EU had helped to stablize power supply during the heatwave that hit the continent towards the end of last month.

