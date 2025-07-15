Enva unveils certified battery safe box to combat lithium battery fire risks

From ESS News

Recycling and resource recovery solutions provider Enva has launched Battery Safe Box, a purpose-engineered solution for the safe storage and transportation of lithium battery waste, including defective units.

The innovation comes as fires linked to lithium-ion batteries totaled 1,330 in 2024 in the United Kingdom alone according to QBE Insurance Group, highlighting safety and compliance needs across the clean-tech sector.

Capable of holding up to 400 kg and 20 kWh of lithium batteries, the Battery Safe Box is certified under UN Dangerous Goods Packing Instruction P911 and has passed rigorous testing from the Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA), including fire containment and drop impact trials.

