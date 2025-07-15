SAEL Industries to build 5 GW solar cell and module plant in India

From pv magazine India
SAEL Industries will invest around INR 82 billion to set up a 5 GW integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The facility will produce tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells. Once operational, it will take SAEL’s total solar manufacturing capacity to 8.5 GW.
The investment will be made through SAEL’s subsidiary, SAEL Solar P6. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave the Letter of Comfort to Sukhbir Singh Awla, co-founder and director of SAEL Industries Ltd.
Speaking at the event, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Uttar Pradesh is charting a bold and aggressive path towards renewable energy, setting an ambitious target of generating green energy,” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “This is the future, and Uttar Pradesh is ready to lead.”
SAEL Industries Director Sukhbir Singh Awla said the new facility will expand the company’s manufacturing capacity, support India’s clean energy goals, and strengthen the domestic supply chain by reducing dependence on imported solar equipment.
SAEL Industries is an integrated renewable energy company with operations in agri waste-to-energy (WTE), utility-scale solar, and solar module manufacturing. It has developed more than 6.7 GW of solar assets under the independent power producer model across India.
The company operates 3.5 GW of TOPCon solar module assembly capacity, including 3.2 GW in Rajasthan and 300 MW in Punjab, along with over 165 MW of agri-WTE projects. SAEL’s focus on backward integration is aimed at supporting the growth of its solar IPP business.
