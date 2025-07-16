BBDF 2025: Merchant vs. contracted strategies

From ESS News

Europe reached 18.5 GWh of battery capacity in 2024 and is set to reach around 50 GWh, said Antonio Rubedo, a market analyst at SolarPower Europe, during a panel at BBDF 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany.

At the end of 2024, the United Kingdom was still the largest battery storage market in Europe with around 8.7 GWh, followed by Italy with 3.8 GWh, Germany with 2.3 GWh, Ireland with 1.6 GWh, and France with 0.9 GWh.

Rubedo also explained that in all of these markets, project developers and investors can opt for a merchant or a contracted strategy, although lenders seem to be more comfortable with the latter.

