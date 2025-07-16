Slovenia opens €29 million call to fund priority solar, wind projects

Slovenia’s Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Energy has published an investment call to co-finance solar and wind power projects granted priority status.
A total €29.5 million is available via the European Union’s Modernisation Fund. Eligible projects can apply for a grant covering up to 45% of project costs.
If the project encompasses energy storage capacities, a grant covering up to 30% of the associated costs can also be applied for, providing the storage capacity is at least 0.75 kWh for every 1 kW of the nominal capacity of the power plant.
The grant opportunity follows a qualification round held in 2023 which determined an indicative list of priority projects. Of the 21 projects given the top priority status required to be eligible for this grant opportunity, four are solar projects. The majority on the list are grid investments.
Eligible project developers have until Jan. 7, 2026, to apply for grants. The funding is to be delivered across fiscal years 2025-29, or until the money is used up.
Slovenia installed 298.8 MW of solar in 2024, driven largely by residential installations, taking its cumulative capacity to 1.4 GW. The Slovenian government approved a 30 MW solar farm in May – its largest to date.
