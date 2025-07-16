India achieves 50% clean power capacity five years ahead of target

From pv magazine India
India has achieved a landmark in its energy transition journey by reaching 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources – five years ahead of the target set under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement.
As of June 30, 2025, India reached a cumulative installed power capacity of 484.82 GW with 242.8 GW coming from non-fossil fuel sources (8,780 MW nuclear, 49,378.16 MW hydro, and 184,621.04 MW from renewable energy sources).
The renewable energy capacity comprises 5,102.05 MW small hydropower, 51,674.85 MW wind power, 11,596.31 MW bio power, and 116,247.83 MW solar).
“In a world seeking climate solutions, India is showing the way,” said Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi. “Achieving 50% non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of the 2030 target is a proud moment for every Indian. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership continues to drive Bharat’s green transformation – paving the path toward a self-reliant and sustainable future.”
