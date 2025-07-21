BBDF 2025: Why time is running out for standalone storage

From ESS News

The battery storage market in Germany faces numerous challenges that require legislative clarification. Until the rules are clear, investors must live with considerable uncertainty, as discussed at the Battery Business Development Forum (BBDF) in Frankfurt.

Organized by pv magazine, Conexio PSE and SolarPower Europe, the event brought together more than 450 battery industry representatives on July 16. In two deep-dive sessions, expert speakers explored the market situation in Germany.

A day earlier, the German Federal Court of Justice’s ruling on construction cost charges (BKZ) had been published. These charges increase the costs of battery projects, sometimes adding a significant financial impact, depending on the region. Most participants in Frankfurt took the decision calmly, having factored in these payments into project planning. Grid operators at the event expressed relief as their related revenue is now secure.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.