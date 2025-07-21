China switches on its largest standalone battery storage project

From ESS News
The first phase of the Huadian Xinjiang Kashgar, China’s largest standalone battery energy storage project, was commissioned on July 19. The 500 MW/ 2 GWh plant represents the first phase of the mega-project which is envisaged to double its size to 1 GW/4 GWh.
Located 41 kilometers east of Kashgar, Xinjiang, the project spans 119,000 square meters and represents a total investment of approximately CNY 1.6 billion ($222.9 million).
The facility comprises 100 lithium iron phosphate (LFP) energy storage units. It employs an innovative split approach, with half the systems utilizing grid-forming inverters and the other half operating with grid-following inverters. The plant is connected to the Kashgar 750 kV substation via a 220 kV transmission line, ensuring integration into the regional grid.
