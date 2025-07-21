China switches on its largest standalone battery storage project

With a capacity of 2 GWh, the four-hour storage system is described as the largest lithium iron phosphate energy storage project in the country.

Image: PowerChina

From ESS News

The first phase of the Huadian Xinjiang Kashgar, China’s largest standalone battery energy storage project, was commissioned on July 19. The 500 MW/ 2 GWh plant represents the first phase of the mega-project which is envisaged to double its size to 1 GW/4 GWh.

Located 41 kilometers east of Kashgar, Xinjiang, the project spans 119,000 square meters and represents a total investment of approximately CNY 1.6 billion ($222.9 million).

The facility comprises 100 lithium iron phosphate (LFP) energy storage units. It employs an innovative split approach, with half the systems utilizing grid-forming inverters and the other half operating with grid-following inverters. The plant is connected to the Kashgar 750 kV substation via a 220 kV transmission line, ensuring integration into the regional grid.

