France deploys 2.76 GW of solar in H1

From pv magazine France
French grid operator Enedis said about 1,358 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid from April to June.
By comparison, the nation added 999 MW in the second quarter of 2024 and around 1,407 MW in the first quarter of 2025.
For the first six months of this year, the newly deployed PV capacity was 2.76 GW, which compares to 2.04 GW in the same period a year earlier.
The country reached 24.85 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of June 2025.
Enedis has also reported that around 53 MW of the capacity installed in the second quarter of 2025 is linked to battery storage.
In total, 84 MW of storage capacity was connected to the Enedis network between January and July 2025, the same as during the same period in 2024.
