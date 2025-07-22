Power Queen announces 1.8 kWh battery for solar applications

The Chinese company says its new storage product is designed for high-load scenarios, including motorhomes and solar setups. It supports up to four batteries in series and four batteries in parallel.

The 12V 140Ah 190H

Image: Power Queen

Share

From ESS News

Chinese battery manufacturer Power Queen has announced a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery designed for high-load scenarios, including motorhomes and solar applications.

Dubbed the 12V 140Ah 190H Smart RV Lithium Battery, the unit offers a capacity of 1.8 kWh. Up to four batteries can be connected in series, and up to four systems can be connected in parallel, allowing for a maximum capacity of 28.67 kilowatt-hours.

“With a high capacity of 140 Ah, the under-seat battery is suitable for vans, motorhomes and mini campers with a seat height of up to 190 mm, for high-current loads or long periods without a mains connection,” the company said. “It is Bluetooth 5.0 certified, enabling real-time monitoring of battery status via the Power Queen app — stable and easy (up to 10 meters).”

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

China switches on its largest standalone battery storage project
21 July 2025 With a capacity of 2 GWh, the four-hour storage system is described as the largest lithium iron phosphate energy storage project in the country.