Power Queen announces 1.8 kWh battery for solar applications

From ESS News

Chinese battery manufacturer Power Queen has announced a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery designed for high-load scenarios, including motorhomes and solar applications.

Dubbed the 12V 140Ah 190H Smart RV Lithium Battery, the unit offers a capacity of 1.8 kWh. Up to four batteries can be connected in series, and up to four systems can be connected in parallel, allowing for a maximum capacity of 28.67 kilowatt-hours.

“With a high capacity of 140 Ah, the under-seat battery is suitable for vans, motorhomes and mini campers with a seat height of up to 190 mm, for high-current loads or long periods without a mains connection,” the company said. “It is Bluetooth 5.0 certified, enabling real-time monitoring of battery status via the Power Queen app — stable and easy (up to 10 meters).”

