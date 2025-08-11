Carrier launches new heat pump for residential, light commercial use

Carrier has launched a new series of variable refrigerant flow heat pump solutions for residential and light commercial applications.

“Offered under both the Carrier and Toshiba Carrier brands, the Opti-V system reinforces the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-focused design,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The system can reportedly support up to nine indoor units with a single outdoor unit.

The heat pump also features a cooling seasonal energy efficiency rating (SEER2) of up to 29.7 and a heating seasonal performance factor (HSPF2) of up to 12.2.

It supplies heating in temperatures as low as -30 C and cooling in temperatures up to 50 C, according to the manufacturer. Sound levels are rated as low as 31 dB(A) for indoor units and 56 dB(A) for outdoor units.

“Its compact footprint and extended piping length – 300 m – make it ideal for zero-lot-line applications and complex installations,” Carrier said, noting the the new product is eligible for a 10-year limited parts warranty.