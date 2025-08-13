Netherlands allocates €700 million to large-scale hydrogen projects

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) has awarded a share of more than €700 million to 11 hydrogen projects.

The funding comes from the second round of the country’s subsidy scheme for large-scale hydrogen production using electrolyzers (OWE), aimed at companies building units of 0.5 MW or larger that produce sustainable hydrogen.

Nearly €1 billion of subsidies were available under this round, with RVO receiving applications totaling more than €3.2 billion.

The 11 selected projects have about 602 MW of combined electrolyzer capacity – three times the size of the largest hydrogen plant currently under construction in the Netherlands.

Hydrogen produced under these projects will help refineries, the chemical industry, and fuel stations reduce CO₂ emissions. The companies have until mid-2030 to complete their projects.

According to RVO, the average subsidy for the 11 winning projects is €1.78 million/MW of electrolyzer capacity. It claimed it ranks applicants based on the subsidy requested per megawatt and considers previously received subsidies. “This creates competition between projects and ensures that the most cost-efficient projects receive funding,” said RVO.