Brazil’s regulator delays decision on storage regulation amid grid tariff dispute

From ESS News
Brazil’s electricity regulator, ANEEL (Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica) has postponed a decision on rules for energy storage systems after director Fernando Mosna requested more time to examine how such systems should be charged transmission and distribution use-of-system tariffs.
During its board meeting on Tuesday (August 12), the agency had appeared close to approving a 30% cap on the reduction of the amount of transmission and distribution system usage charges (known as MUST/D) for generators seeking to hybridize their assets with storage. The proposed limit had been raised from 20% in the technical department’s initial recommendation.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.