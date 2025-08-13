Brazil’s regulator delays decision on storage regulation amid grid tariff dispute

From ESS News

Brazil’s electricity regulator, ANEEL (Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica) has postponed a decision on rules for energy storage systems after director Fernando Mosna requested more time to examine how such systems should be charged transmission and distribution use-of-system tariffs.

During its board meeting on Tuesday (August 12), the agency had appeared close to approving a 30% cap on the reduction of the amount of transmission and distribution system usage charges (known as MUST/D) for generators seeking to hybridize their assets with storage. The proposed limit had been raised from 20% in the technical department’s initial recommendation.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.