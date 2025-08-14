Mitsubishi, Evhacs launch world’s first integrated heat pump, EV charger

Japanese electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing company Mitsubishi Electric and Ireland-based heating and cooling specialist Evhacs are jointly offering an integrated heat pump and electric vehicle (EV) charger.

The two companies claim the new solution is the world's first integrated system of this kind.

“The integrated system will allow homeowners, property developers, and commercial operators to simplify their infrastructure by combining two vital energy technologies in one,” Mitsubishi said in a statement. “This results in reduced installation complexity, faster deployment, lower total system costs, and minimal impact on building aesthetics.”

The heat pump technology comes from Mitsubishi's Ecodan, Mr. Slim, and M heat pump series, which Evhacs modified for integration with the EV charger.

“Evhacs’ proprietary technology transforms Mitsubishi Electric’s award-winning heat pumps and air conditioning units into dual-purpose systems without compromising on performance or efficiency,” the company said. “The integration supports AC charging and is designed to work seamlessly within home energy management systems.”

The EV charger is available in two version – a 1-phase 7.4 kW system or a 3-phase 22 kW device. It features a tethered charging cable directly attached to the heat pump, with the manufacturer offering an additional 10 cm x 10 cm junction box including the tethered charging cable without compromising the aesthetics of a home.

The system is said to efficiently provide dynamic load balancing, while supporting demand-side management and future smart grid applications.

The package comes with a 1-year warranty as standard and 3-year warranty with service pack.