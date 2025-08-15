FTC Solar introduces solar tracker for high wind regions

From pv magazine USA
FTC Solar released a single-axis 1P solar tracker for project sites subject to high wind conditions.
The Pioneer+ High Wind trackers are engineered to withstand wind speeds of up to 150 mph. The product is intended to enable reliable deployment of solar projects in coastal, hurricane-prone and high-altitude regions, said FTC Solar.
The trackers feature wind direction-agnostic stow positions, which FTC Solar said lowers the requirements for foundation depths, supporting energy production even during wind stow events.
The Pioneer+ High Wind tracker supports module string size configuration for wind categories 105 mph up to 150 mph. FTC Solar said the 1P tracker has broad compatibility across module form factors. Preassembled module-agnostic rails attach to the structure with a single bolt to the torque tube, which the company said reduces hardware and simplifies onsite logistics.
The trackers contain reinforced torque tubes, drive posts and damper assemblies for added structural rigidity. The company said it designed the structure’s torsional frequency in accordance with third-party stability criteria. The product includes open bushings, two-piece couplers and self-aligning parts, which FTC Solar said prevents tight insertions, reduces pinch points and enables a safer, more intuitive installation with fewer errors.
Insurers, permitting authorities and financiers are increasingly pushing toward higher risk categories for solar projects. Over 100 projects in the Southeastern U.S. have already been reclassified from RC-I to RC-II – elevating wind design thresholds from 113 mph to 130 mph or more, said the company.
The company said the wind-resilient trackers complement other new innovations it has made in hail mitigation, terrain adaptability and cold-weather resilience.
FTC Solar was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. In May’s Q2 earnings report, FTC Solar announced “upcoming availability of 100% domestic content.”
