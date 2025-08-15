Italy approves 648 MW of new battery projects

From ESS News
A decree issued on Aug. 7, 2025, authorized a 120 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) developed by BESS Sessa Aurunca S.r.l. The facility will be built on agricultural land in Sessa Aurunca, near Caserta, and will include 392 battery containers and 49 power conversion systems. It will connect to the grid through a new substation.
In a separate decree on the same day, MASE approved a 280 MW battery system in Melfi, Potenza, known as Melfi BESS 2. Developer Bess by Erry will install 448 battery containers, 56 power conversion systems with transformers and related equipment, and nearly 1,800 HVAC units for climate control. Construction will start within 12 months and is expected to take up to 30 months.
