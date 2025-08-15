Jakson Green secures 85,000 MT green ammonia at record-low INR 50.75/kg

From pv magazine India

Jakson Green secured 85,000 MT per year in SECI's sixth green ammonia auction at a record-low INR 50.75/kg, beating the previous lowest bid of INR 51.80/kg and setting a new benchmark for green ammonia pricing in India.

The company will supply the green ammonia to Coromandel International Ltd. (CIL) in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

The capacity was tendered under SECI’s Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme, Mode-2A, which includes provisions for assured offtake.