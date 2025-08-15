Dutch heating specialist offers residential heat pump for flat roofs

Dutch heating specialist WeHeat has developed a residential monoblock air-to-water heat pump for applications on flat roofs.

“Invisible and ultra-quiet thanks to its horizontal design, the system offers reliable heating and cooling all year round,” the manufacturer stated. “It can help create a partially self-sufficient ecosystem for energy management.”

The Blackbird P80 system measures 137 cm x 85 cm x 62 cm and weighs 78 kg. It uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and is available in four versions with output ranging from 8 kW to 11 kW.

The heat pump features a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 4.7 and can achieve hot water at temperatures of up to 70 C, according to the manufacturer, which also said the sound levels range from 31.0 db(A) and 44.0 db(A).

The system also features vertical fan orientation and integrated vibration dampers. It includes 4G connectivity for remote service and an accessories set.

According to WeHeat, the new product could be particularly beneficial for Dutch residential PV system owners, who will see the Netherlands' net metering scheme expire in 2027.

The company estimates that, under the country's market conditions, an 11 kW Blackbird system combined with a 5.2 kW PV system may lead to an increase in self-consumption rate from 17% to 51%, with around 46% less electricity being exported to the grid.