Carrier launches new air-to-water heat pumps for commercial applications

Carrier has launched a new series of air-to-water heat pumps for applications in commercial buildings.
“The AquaSnap 30RQM is a high-efficiency reversible heat pump with a compact, expandable design and smart controls that make it simple to manage,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “It’s designed to perform reliably at low ambient temperatures while reducing environmental impact.”
The modular system can reportedly deliver a water temperature of up to 60 C at outdoor temperatures. It features a heating capacity of 70 kW to 1,125 kW and a cooling capacity of 77 kW to 1,237 kW. The minimum ambient operating temperature is -26.6 C.
The new heat pump uses R-454B as the refrigerant.
“The modular design allows for greater flexibility for individual building needs, with the ability to link up to 16 units for a total capacity of 320 tons of cooling capacity or 4,222 MBH of heating capacity,” the company said. “The 30RQM also features easy-to-use SmartVu controls, a variable speed compressor and low-noise fans.”
