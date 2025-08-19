EcoFlow launches stackable battery system in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

EcoFlow said the Delta Pro Ultra is a next-generation stackable power station built to serve as a whole-home battery generator and backup power system designed for both daily energy use and extended outages.

A single Delta unit offers 6 kWh capacity and 6,900 W of output, and multiple units can be stacked to provide up to 30 kWh capacity. The company said the Delta Pro Ultra has a solar input of 5.6 kW and integrates with both existing rooftop solar systems and flexible solar panels. In addition to solar, the battery can be charged through AC power and gas generators with EcoFlow saying a single battery can reach 80% charge in less than 75 minutes.

The battery features lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) chemistry that EcoFlow said is designed for more than 10 years of daily use, enabling 3,500 discharge cycles before reaching 80% of original capacity.

EcoFlow said the system can be managed remotely via its online app and the company’s UPS provides automatic switchover, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply.

“The Delta Pro Ultra offers a reliable power solution during blackouts or as a backup,” EcoFlow said. “It’s also a valuable safeguard for small businesses that can’t afford downtime, and a smart investment for solar system owners looking to store excess energy and cut electricity bills.”

The battery measures 660 mm x 455 mm x 204 mm and weighs 52.7 kg. The inverter measures 690 mm x 481 mm x 214 mm and weighs 32.1 kg. EcoFlow said the modular, stackable design means no wall mounting is required.

The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra core bundle, comprising one battery unit and an inverter, is priced at AUD 7,598 ($4,932).