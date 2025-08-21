Serbia reaches 281 MW of solar capacity

Serbia’s cumulative solar capacity has reached 281 MW, according to figures from the Association of Renewable Energy Sources of Serbia (RES Serbia).

The association told pv magazine the figure consists of 172.7 MW of solar power plants connected to the distribution system operator (DSO) and 109.2 MW from prosumers. Serbia’s cumulative solar capacity first surpassed 200 MW last year after adding around 80 MW across 2024.

Danijela Isailovic, manager of RES Serbia, said the country’s solar market has continued to grow steadily over the first half of 2025. She added that there was a notable peak in newly installed prosumer capacity, with 25 MW deployed.

“This growth was largely driven by policies implemented since 2021 and the ongoing reduction in the cost of solar technologies,” Isailovic explained. “Households and businesses have embraced decentralized solar systems and energy independence, as public awareness of the benefits of being a prosumer continues to rise.”

There are now 5,120 prosumers in the country, according to Serbia’s Register of Prosumers, a list maintained by electricity DSO Elektrodistribucija Srbije. Households make up 30.57 MW of current prosumer capacity, while other prosumers, including industrial and commercial facilities, government institutions, churches, and educational centers contribute 78.56 MW.

In July, the first solar project to be operated by state-owned utility Elektroprivreda Srbije, the 10 MW Petka power plant, was brought online.

Serbia is yet to inaugurate a solar power plant greater than 10 MW in capacity but a number of large-scale projects were agreed upon last year, including plans to develop 1 GW of solar across six sites by 2027, a separate 500 MW solar deal and a 1 GW solar panel factory.

In February, Serbia’s Ministry of Mining and Energy concluded the country’s second renewables auction. It allocated 645 MW across ten wind and solar projects, setting average prices at €0.0509 ($0.0533)/kWh for solar and €0.0535/kWh for wind. Isailovic told pv magazine solar accounts for 124.8 MW of the allocation.

Serbia aims to generate 45% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.